Jake Paul and Mike Tyson set for epic showdown live on Netflix!

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has announced his return to the ring after a 20-year retirement to fight Jake Paul in an epic Netflix live special. © Screenshot / X / Netflix

The 57-year-old, who was using a cane just two years ago, will face off against Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The highly anticipated exhibition bout will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Tyson commented on his future opponent, saying: "He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

On the flip side, Paul is ready for his biggest boxing text yet as he faces up to one of the sport's all-time greats.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time," Paul tweeted. "Time to put Iron Mike to sleep."