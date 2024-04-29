Jake Paul and Mike Tyson showdown to be sanctioned bout: "Winner takes all"

Arlington, Texas - Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's July 20 fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Dallas will be a sanctioned heavyweight professional bout, fighters and promoters announced on Monday.

Mike Tyson (r.) and Jake Paul will face off in a sanctioned heavyweight professional bout, as confirmed on Monday. © Collage: Andrew Redington & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fight will be over eight two-minute rounds with the result to count on the record of both Paul and Tyson, who lost his last official bout in 2005.

Tyson, 50-6 with 44 knockouts, has not won a fight since beating Clifford Etienne in 2003.

There had been concerns over sanctioning anything more than an exhibition due to the age difference of the fighters.

Paul is 27. Tyson turns 58 on June 30.

"Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Netflix wanted it to be a pro fight. So I agreed to make it a pro fight. Winner takes all," Paul posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The bout will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.