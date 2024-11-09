Jennifer Lopez says canceling summer tour was the "best thing" she's done

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the decision to cancel her world tour this summer in order to spend time with her family.

In May, the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate shocked fans by abruptly canceling her This Is Me... Live tour.

Though rumors have swirled that the decision was motivated by low ticket sales, J.Lo told fans that she scrapped the tour to "be with her children, family and close friends."

On Friday, Jennifer told talk show host Graham Norton that the cancellation "was the best thing I think I've ever done."

"It's not like me to do that," she admitted.

The On the Floor singer explained that the decision allowed her to spend more time with her two kids, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, but she still feels some remorse for the fans who lost out on the chance to see her perform live.

"When it comes up, I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out," J.Lo added.

Jennifer's decision to cancel the tour was under significant scrutiny due to then-rumored trouble in her marriage to Ben Affleck.