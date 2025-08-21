Jennifer Lopez is "having the time of her life" after Ben Affleck split

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is said to be thriving a year after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez (r.) is "having the time of her life" a year after splitting from Ben Affleck. © IMAGO / Future Image

Insiders dished to People that the 55-year-old entertainer is "having the time of her life this summer."

They said that J.Lo "loved connecting with fans all over the world," adding, "The tour was amazing. It's been a great focus for her. She's been doing what she really enjoys."



Amid her Up All Night tour, J.Lo sparked love rumors with a hunky backup dancer and even went viral for her wardrobe incidents and risqué moves.

And the singer has even more to look forward to: her Las Vegas residency begins this December, while her next film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, premieres in October.

The tipster explained that J.Lo filmed buzzy musical amid her marital woes with the Air director.