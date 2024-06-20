Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel will "be by his side" after DWI charge

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has reportedly reacted to his shocking arrest and DWI charge!

Jessica Biel (l.) has reportedly revealed that she doesn't plan on leaving Justin Timberlake's side his arrest and DWI charge. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jessicabiel

According to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old 7th Heaven star is "not happy" about her husband's arrest earlier this week in the Hamptons.

While the *NSYNC member was apprehended by Sag Harbor police for running a stop sign and driving drunk, Biel's been busy filming her newest thriller, The Better Sister.

Per insiders, Justin's run-in with the law is a "distraction" for his wife, adding, "She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative.

Still, the tipsters dished that The A-Team actor, who posted a sweet tribute to Justin for Father's Day, "loves" the SexyBack artist and "will always be by his side."