Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel will "be by his side" after DWI charge

Justin Timberlake's wifey, Jessica Biel, is sticking by her man despite being unhappy and "distracted" over his arrest and DWI charge in the Hamptons.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has reportedly reacted to his shocking arrest and DWI charge!

Jessica Biel (l.) has reportedly revealed that she doesn't plan on leaving Justin Timberlake's side his arrest and DWI charge.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jessicabiel

According to PEOPLE, the 42-year-old 7th Heaven star is "not happy" about her husband's arrest earlier this week in the Hamptons.

While the *NSYNC member was apprehended by Sag Harbor police for running a stop sign and driving drunk, Biel's been busy filming her newest thriller, The Better Sister.

Per insiders, Justin's run-in with the law is a "distraction" for his wife, adding, "She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative.

Still, the tipsters dished that The A-Team actor, who posted a sweet tribute to Justin for Father's Day, "loves" the SexyBack artist and "will always be by his side."

Is Justin Timberlake heading to rehab after DWI charge?

Justin Timberlake is focusing in his world tour after his bombshell arrest.
Justin Timberlake is focusing in his world tour after his bombshell arrest.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@justintimberlake

Elsewhere, TMZ has reported that the Cry Me a River hitmaker has "no plans" for rehab despite rumors of alleged past "drinking problems."

Sources told the outlet that Justin has no prior history of drug or alcohol abuse and is keeping the focus on his ongoing world tour.

On Wednesday, the entertainer's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., addressed Justin's arrest, stating that he plans on "vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations."

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office," the lawyer added.

Justin will appear virtually in court over the charge on July 26.

