Jimmy Kimmel thanks "Donald Jennifer Trump" as late-night show wins big

Santa Monica, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel took shots at President Donald Trump after his late-night show won a Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Jimmy Kimmel (r.) thanked President Donald Trump for all the material, and for helping his late-night show grow stronger. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During his acceptance speech on Sunday, Kimmel thanked many of his colleagues and fellow entertainers for supporting the show, and for having "reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country."

He then thanked the president for all the great material he has provided over the years.

"And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight," Kimmel joked.

"So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them," he added.

His remarks come after ABC and Disney pulled Kimmel's show from the air over the comedian's comments on the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

The decision followed warnings from Brendan Carr, the chair of Trump's Federal Communications Commission, who threatened to rescind ABC's broadcasting license if action wasn't taken against Kimmel.

The suspension was met with massive outrage and widespread protests, forcing the companies to reconsider and ultimately reinstate Kimmel's show.