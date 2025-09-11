Gavin Newsom, AOC, and other top Democrats respond to killing of Charlie Kirk

Sacramento, California - Californian Governor Gavin Newsom was joined by other prominent Democrats in condemning the deadly shooting of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Democrats on Wednesday after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

"We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today," Newsom wrote on X.

"Charlie Kirk's murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones," he added. "I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment to debate."

Kirk appeared on Newsom's podcast in March to discuss President Donald Trump's administration, as well as his own meteoric rise on social media.

Newsom was not the only high-profile Democrat to issue a statement, with many reaching across the aisle to pay their respects and give condolences.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence," wrote former President Joe Biden on X. "It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones."

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said that she was "deeply disturbed" by the shooting and condemned the act, insisting that "Political violence has no place in America."