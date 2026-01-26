Amber Heard says she lost her "ability to speak" after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard insisted that her new doc, Silenced, is about fellow survivors, as she's done telling her story after the bombshell Johnny Depp defamation trial.

By Elyse Johnson

Park City, Utah - Amber Heard made a rare comment about the fallout from her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the upcoming film, Silenced.

Amber Heard said that she "didn't understand" the backlash she experienced after her Johnny Depp (l.) defamation trial.
Amber Heard said that she "didn't understand" the backlash she experienced after her Johnny Depp (l.) defamation trial.  © Collage: KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos

The documentary, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival, featured the 39-year-old star reflecting on the highly-publicized defamation case against her former spouse.

"This is not about me," Heard told director Selina Miles, per Variety.

"I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem," she continued.

The Aquaman star also touched on The Sun trial, where Depp lost his libel suit against the UK paper over an article describing him as a "wife beater."

Heard explained that she "didn't understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice," alluding to the wave of misogynistic attacks she faced amid the closely-watched US trial.

Amber Heard says she's "inspired" by other women fighting defamation suits

Heard relocated to Madrid after the bombshell trial where a Virginia jury found her guilty of three counts of defamation in relation to her 2018 op-ed.

Though she insisted that she's done sharing her story, Heard said she's still inspired by those who speak out.

"It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power," the mom of three said.

Heard adds, "Looking at my daughter's face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world, I believe it can be better."

