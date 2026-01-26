Amber Heard says she lost her "ability to speak" after Johnny Depp trial

Park City, Utah - Amber Heard made a rare comment about the fallout from her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the upcoming film , Silenced.

Amber Heard said that she "didn't understand" the backlash she experienced after her Johnny Depp (l.) defamation trial. © Collage: KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos

The documentary, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival, featured the 39-year-old star reflecting on the highly-publicized defamation case against her former spouse.

"This is not about me," Heard told director Selina Miles, per Variety.

"I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem," she continued.

The Aquaman star also touched on The Sun trial, where Depp lost his libel suit against the UK paper over an article describing him as a "wife beater."

Heard explained that she "didn't understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice," alluding to the wave of misogynistic attacks she faced amid the closely-watched US trial.