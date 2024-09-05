Is Will Smith's friendship with Johnny Depp causing tension with Jada Pinkett-Smith?
Los Angeles, California - Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith beefing over the Oscar winner's friendship with Johnny Depp?
The 55-year-old King Richard star is reportedly having problems with his wife again, but this time, the couple's alleged issues are over his relationship with the 61-year-old actor.
Per Life & Style, Johnny and Will have recently reconnected, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star is looking to work with The Fresh Prince actor on new music – much to the dismay of Jada.
An insider spilled, "For Jada, it's pretty upsetting because she feels as though he's running off living a single life and rubbing it in her face."
The source noted, "You'd think she'd be okay with it, considering how she's been pushing for these separate lives."
The longtime spouses proudly flaunted their "bad marriage" after Jada revealed in her memoir, Worthy, that the pair quietly separated in 2016.
Have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith split again?
Jada has further raised eyebrows by dropping a very cryptic message on Instagram before making her profile private.
The Nutty Professor star's post read, "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or ...she is not worthy."
She concluded the message by urging followers to not "bond in fear" for they are "greatness." Does Jada's post and IG silence mean that the she and Will separated again – and is Johnny to blame?
