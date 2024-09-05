Is Will Smith's friendship with Johnny Depp causing tension with Jada Pinkett-Smith?

Los Angeles, California - Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith beefing over the Oscar winner's friendship with Johnny Depp ?

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith (r.) having issues again over Johnny Depp (l.)? © Collage: AMMAR ABD RABBO & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The 55-year-old King Richard star is reportedly having problems with his wife again, but this time, the couple's alleged issues are over his relationship with the 61-year-old actor.

Per Life & Style, Johnny and Will have recently reconnected, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star is looking to work with The Fresh Prince actor on new music – much to the dismay of Jada.



An insider spilled, "For Jada, it's pretty upsetting because she feels as though he's running off living a single life and rubbing it in her face."

The source noted, "You'd think she'd be okay with it, considering how she's been pushing for these separate lives."

The longtime spouses proudly flaunted their "bad marriage" after Jada revealed in her memoir, Worthy, that the pair quietly separated in 2016.