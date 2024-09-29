Was Johnny Depp's surprising makeover driven by health issues?

Los Angeles, California - Johnny Depp made no secret of his unkempt teeth over the years, but in August, the star surprised fans with a gleaming set of pearly whites. According to a new report, there was a very important reason for the transformation!

Johnny Depp's new pearly whites were reportedly driven by health concerns, as insiders allege that the actor "had no choice" but to fix his teeth. © AMMAR ABD RABBO / RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL

Johnny's dental revamp wasn't driven by aesthetic goals, an insider has revealed, per a Saturday report from Ok! magazine.

The 61-year-old's health was reportedly the primary motivation for the remodeling, as Johnny "had no choice" but to do so after years of dramatically neglecting his personal hygiene.

His old teeth were "rotten to the bone," and his breath "reeked," the source continued.

"It was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease," the tipster added.

Fans were impressed by the makeover, and many noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared "happier" in his latest photos.

"Now he's done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence," the insider shared.

In general, Johnny is now said to be paying more attention to his appearance again, as he's "hyper aware of how certain parts of his body are falling apart and now he's mapping out a health plan."

