Johnny Depp talks backlash over Amber Heard defamation trial: "I can remember it all"
Rome, Italy - Johnny Depp addressed the drama surrounding his defamation trial with Amber Heard two years after the shocking verdict!
The 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival as he promoted his new movie, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp reflected on the comment that his life turned to a "soap opera" during the highly-publicized defamation trial with his ex-wife.
"Honestly," the A Nightmare on Elm Street star began, "I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map, endless stuff. I can remember it all."
He continued, "Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad."
Johnny Depp looks forward after bombshell defamation trial
The Fantastic Beasts actor barely worked for six years during the lead up to the bombshell trial, claiming that he had been "blacklisted" due to Heard's allegations of abuse.
Depp's luck turned around after the seven-member jury in Fairfax, Virginia unanimously sided with the Public Enemies star and found Heard guilty of defamation.
Depp explained to the outlet, "The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you're given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way."
He concluded "So I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don't have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?"
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP