Johnny Depp talks backlash over Amber Heard defamation trial: "I can remember it all"

Rome, Italy - Johnny Depp addressed the drama surrounding his defamation trial with Amber Heard two years after the shocking verdict!

Johnny Depp recently reflected on the fallout from his bombshell defamation trial. © Tiziana FABI / AFP

The 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival as he promoted his new movie, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp reflected on the comment that his life turned to a "soap opera" during the highly-publicized defamation trial with his ex-wife.

"Honestly," the A Nightmare on Elm Street star began, "I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map, endless stuff. I can remember it all."

He continued, "Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad."