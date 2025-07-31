Justin Bieber admits to being "selfish" as rumors of marriage trouble swirl

Justin Bieber made a candid admission in a new Instagram post as fans continue to speculate about the state of his marriage to Hailey.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber just admitted to being "selfish," but was he referring to his marriage with Hailey?

Justin Bieber posed with his wife, Hailey (center l.), at a listening party for his surprise album, Swag.
Justin Bieber posed with his wife, Hailey (center l.), at a listening party for his surprise album, Swag.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

The 31-year-old singer candidly wrote under an Instagram post this week, "Let's have a good day, let's go outside. Get in nature."

"Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me," he added.

In the snap, Justin was captured in a large white t-shirt, black shorts, and neon pink shades while exploring a forest.

The pop star's admission has raised eyebrows, as fans speculate that he just hinted at his and Hailey's marital issues on his new album, Swag.

On the track Walking Away, Justin sings, "Baby, I ain't walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise."

"I told you, 'I'd change' / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away," he continues.

Still, Hailey was seen smooching on Justin at his Swag release party – confirming that if these two were on the rocks, he's certainly giving her all of his devotion now!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

