Justin Bieber shares intimate glimpse at dad life with baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber took a break from the online drama to spend some quality time with his and Hailey's son, Jack Blues, and shared a peek at their dad-son moment.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber had a lazy Sunday with his baby, baby, baby Jack Blues!

Justin Bieber cozied up with his son Jack Blues over the weekend in a sweet Instagram snap.
Justin Bieber cozied up with his son Jack Blues over the weekend in a sweet Instagram snap.

The 31-year-old Grammy-winner dropped a glimpse into his weekend as a new dad amid the rumors surrounding his health and alleged beef with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin's adorable Instagram post, shared in both black-and-white and color, featured himself with his seven-month-old baby boy, whom he shares with wife Hailey.

The Bieber boys were captured reclining on a sofa while baby Jack was snuggled up with his legs resting on his dad's lap.

The Yummy hitmaker was shirtless in the image as he looked towards the camera while rocking tie-dye socks and shorts, with the back of his son's head visible as Jack lay on his lap.

Justin's followers last saw a glimpse of the newest Bieber family member a week ago, in a post where the Somebody To Love singer also admitted to feeling like a "maniac."

Justin also claimed he felt "unworthy" and deals with "imposter syndrome" as speculation about his mental health continues. Yet, his latest post shows that when it comes to being a dad, Justin's all about his baby!

