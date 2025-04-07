Justin Bieber shares intimate glimpse at dad life with baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber cozied up with his son Jack Blues over the weekend in a sweet Instagram snap. © Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

The 31-year-old Grammy-winner dropped a glimpse into his weekend as a new dad amid the rumors surrounding his health and alleged beef with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin's adorable Instagram post, shared in both black-and-white and color, featured himself with his seven-month-old baby boy, whom he shares with wife Hailey.

The Bieber boys were captured reclining on a sofa while baby Jack was snuggled up with his legs resting on his dad's lap.

The Yummy hitmaker was shirtless in the image as he looked towards the camera while rocking tie-dye socks and shorts, with the back of his son's head visible as Jack lay on his lap.

Justin's followers last saw a glimpse of the newest Bieber family member a week ago, in a post where the Somebody To Love singer also admitted to feeling like a "maniac."