Justin Bieber strips down for raw YUKON performance at 2026 Grammys

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made his anticipated return at this year's Grammys in nothing but a pair of boxers!

Justin Bieber left fans speechless when he performed his nominated song YUKON shirtless at the 2026 Grammys. © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After gracing the red carpet with his wife Hailey in matching black 'fits, the pop star took the stage during music's biggest night – shirtless – to perform his nominated song YUKON.

Justin donned a pair of satin, purple briefs and black socks while flaunting his tattoo-covered abs as he sang an acoustic version of the R&B song.

The Available artist's set was truly a solo performance, as Justin had no background singers and was accompanied by just a keyboard and his purple guitar.

Before he stripped down for the intimate rendition, Justin rocked an oversized, black Balenciaga suit on the red carpet. Hailey, meanwhile stunned by her hubby's side in a sleeveless, sheer black gown that featured a train.

The Biebers also made a political statement with their looks, as they both rocked "ICE OUT" pins.