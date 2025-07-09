Justin Bieber teases new music in studio session with baby Jack Blues!

Justin and Hailey Bieber may have a budding musician on their hands! The couple's baby boy, Jack Blues, joined his dad during a recent studio session.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber further teased his musical return while also dropping a glimpse at his adorable baby boy, Jack Blues!

Justin Bieber's (top r.) son Jack Blues supported his dad during a recent studio session.
Justin Bieber's (top r.) son Jack Blues supported his dad during a recent studio session.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

On Tuesday, the Biebz dropped new images on Instagram of himself back in the studio with his 10-month-old son.

The post, which he captioned with a few swirling heart emojis, featured back-to-back snaps of Justin seated alongside several musicians during a studio session.

Baby Jack can be seen in a white-and-green jumpsuit over a white t-shirt, peeking at his dad over a wooden table.

Zayn Malik opens up about racism he faced during One Direction days in new song
Celebrities Zayn Malik opens up about racism he faced during One Direction days in new song
Megan Thee Stallion heading to court over shocking workplace allegations
Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion heading to court over shocking workplace allegations

Does this mean that the pop star's son will follow in his musical footsteps?

Justin, who shares his mini-me with his wife, Hailey, has been making headlines as of late due to speculation about his health and the state of their marriage.

Yet, the Biebers have continued to slam rumors that they're headed for divorce.

The two-time Grammy-winner recently called Hailey his "forever n always" under a dump of the Biebers embracing in front of sunset, while his latest post showed them cuddling at a marina!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

More on Justin Bieber: