Justin Bieber to hit the 2026 Grammys stage amid buzzy comeback!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is locked in as one the performers for this year's Grammy Awards !

Justin Bieber has been confirmed as a performer for the 2026 Grammys after four years away from the awards show. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

The Sorry chart-topper will make his official return to music's biggest night after a four-year hiatus, Billboard confirmed on Wednesday.

Justin has joined an anticipated line-up of performers for the 2026 ceremony, which also features Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, and Leon Thomas.

The All That Matters hitmaker has scored four Grammy nods – including Album of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance – for his album SWAG.

A Bieber insider just teased that Justin would attend this year's event with his wife, Hailey, with the pop star reportedly determined to "truly enjoy the night" after a difficult 2025.

The source added that Justin "feels extremely grateful to be nominated in multiple categories and to receive so much love from industry leaders and fans."

The appearance will kick off the Daisies singer's career revival, as he will also perform at this year's Coachella music festival.