Justin and Hailey Bieber face new breakup rumors after tense outing and birthday snub

Palm Springs, California - Are things between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey strained again?

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) could have some tension between them after fans accused Justin of snubbing his wife's birthday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

The Biebers' latest sighting in Palm Springs has suggested that there could be some tension in their marriage!

Justin and Hailey, who welcomed their son Jack Blues last year, were captured in the viral images over the holiday weekend looking somber.

Per the Daily Mail, the Rhode founder walked in front of her husband while sporting an all-black athletic 'fit that consisted of a hoodie and leggings.

Meanwhile, Justin was seen looking at his phone as he rocked a multicolored jacket over a white shirt and dark green pants.

The seemingly awkward moment doesn't exactly confirm that the spouses are having problems, but it does follow some fan speculation over the Eye Candy singer's birthday snub for his wife.

Beliebers have accused Justin of forgetting to post about Hailey's birthday and skipping her lavish dinner – though a video later proved that he in fact was there.