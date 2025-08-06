Justin Bieber's infant son Jack Blues stars in YUKON music video

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's son Jack Blues is already following in his famous parents' footsteps by making his debut in the music video for YUKON!

Justin Bieber (r.) featured his son Jack Blues (l.) and his wife Hailey in the music video for his song, Yukon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning singer released the visuals for his song on Tuesday, which featured appearances from his 11-month-old son and his wife, Hailey.

The black-and-white video begins with the Daisies singer on a boat playing with his son before the scene cuts to Jack's legs kicking in the water.

The three-minute montage showed Justin kissing his son's toes and the Rhodes founder carrying Jack while in the water.

The Peaches singer is filmed under a shower head during what appears to be nighttime, and embracing his wife before the parents are seen sitting together on the back of the boat with their baby boy.

YUKON is the third track on Justin's surprise seventh album, SWAG, that dropped on July 11.