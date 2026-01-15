Justin and Hailey Bieber take legal action over TikTok-viral abuse claims

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have taken legal action after a TikToker went viral with claims that the pair's marriage was abusive.

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) have sent TikToker Julie Theis a cease-and-desist letter over her viral claims about their marriage. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@julietheis & Instagram/@lilbieber

As reported by TMZ on Wednesday, the Biebers have sent a cease-and-desist letter to TikTok creator Julie Theis.

In the letter, written by Justin and Hailey's lawyer Evan Spiegel, slammed the TikToker's "outrageous" claims as "false, fabricated, and defamatory."

The attorney ordered Julie to "immediately" remove the videos about the Biebers and refrain from sharing similar content in the future.

Speaking to TMZ, the social media star emphasized that her videos were "clearly opinion-based commentary" about Justin and Hailey's relationship dynamic.

"Disagreement is not defamation," she added.

The drama first began when Julie shared a viral TikTok alleging that Justin has a drug problem, and that the 29-year-old model is a "tolerant codependent" wife.

Things escalated when Hailey was accused of reposting a TikTok featuring such claims, but she later shut down the chatter by denying that she shared "any video speaking on my relationship."

Hailey and the 31-year-old Peaches artist have faced near-constant split rumors since their 2018 wedding.