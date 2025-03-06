Justin Bieber's "fired" assistant sparks new questions amid drug scandal

Los Angeles, California - Concerns over Justin Bieber 's health continue as conflicting reports claim that the pop star abruptly parted ways with his longtime personal assistant.

Justin Bieber continues to re-evaluate his inner circle as new reports share that he parted ways with his longtime assistant. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinbieber

TMZ has now reported that the two-time Grammy-winning artist's longtime "assistant" Mateo Caldas was fired years ago.

The latest claims follow Page Six's story that Justin's former employee "quit" to pursue a career in acting.

TMZ dispelled this story, adding that Mateo, who worked for Justin and wife Hailey since 2018, was axed in September 2020 and acted as the Peaches hitmaker property's manager.

The Biebs has apparently ended several close relationships and partnerships that "no longer served him."

While the Never Say Never artist's rep has said that this has been a "very transformative" year for Justin – who's also working on music – the singer is still raising eyebrows over his suspected drug use.