Will Justin and Hailey Bieber return to the Grammys red carpet this year?

Los Angeles, California - Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly planning to return to the Grammys four years after the singer's last appearance!

A well-placed insider dished to The US Sun that the Biebers will be at this year's Grammy Awards after the musician scored four nominations for his album SWAG.

The source shared that Justin is determined to "truly enjoy the night" after having a difficult 2025, which was plagued by divorce rumors and drug use accusations.

"He feels extremely grateful to be nominated in multiple categories and to receive so much love from industry leaders and fans," the tipster said.

They noted that the messages of support after the nominations were announced "haven't stopped," adding, "after such difficult times, that love means a lot to him."

The Yummy hitmaker will also headline the 2026 Coachella in April – marking his first solo stage set since he canceled his Justice World Tour in 2022.