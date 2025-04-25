Justin Bieber shares shocking clip of aggressive paparazzi: "This has to stop"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber shared the scary reality of his life with a new video featuring a hounding group of paparazzi following him.

In the clip posted on Thursday, the 31-year-old pop star filmed the photographers as they closed in on him, repeatedly snapping photos with flash.

Another individual – seemingly a member of Justin's team – asked the paparazzi several times whether they were finally done and urged them to leave the property.

"This has to stop," the Baby singer wrote in the video's caption.

In another post shared Friday, Justin hit back at critics who told him to leave Los Angeles if he wanted to escape the paparazzi.

"U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?" he wrote. "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"

The Peaches artist added that while he has been "caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood" in the past, he now wants to focus on "the culture" and being "a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."

The vulnerable posts come at a time of heightened scrutiny of the musician, as Justin's recent behavior has raised questions among some fans about the state of his mental health.