Justin Bieber sends a clear message to paparazzi on Instagram: "I'm at my wit’s f***ing end"
Los Angeles, California - Just a few days ago, Justin Bieber had a heated argument with several paparazzi – now he has seemingly sent a message to them on social media.
On Friday, the 31-year-old singer posted on Instagram with his son, baby Jack Blues.
As Page Six reported, the Sorry star added a middle finger emoji to the photos – apparently a targeted message.
Just a few hours earlier, Justin had left a hotel in California when he was approached by several paparazzi.
One of them wished him a happy first Father's Day, but the 31-year-old was clearly not in the mood for small talk.
"get out of my f***king face... [and] stop asking me how it’s going," shouted the musician.
Justin Bieber asks paparazzi to leave his family alone
But the paparazzi didn't stop there and asked the Canadian-born actor whether he was afraid of deportation due to President Donald Trump's immigration policy.
"I’m a real man with a real family. And you’re really in front of my face," Justin answered. "I’m a father. I’m a dad, and you guys are on private property in front of my car."
"I'm at my wit’s f***ing end," he said, adding that it was "mean to provoke people."
