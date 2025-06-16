Justin Bieber sends a clear message to paparazzi on Instagram: "I'm at my wit’s f***ing end"

Los Angeles, California - Just a few days ago, Justin Bieber had a heated argument with several paparazzi – now he has seemingly sent a message to them on social media.

On Friday, the 31-year-old singer posted on Instagram with his son, baby Jack Blues.

As Page Six reported, the Sorry star added a middle finger emoji to the photos – apparently a targeted message.

Just a few hours earlier, Justin had left a hotel in California when he was approached by several paparazzi.

One of them wished him a happy first Father's Day, but the 31-year-old was clearly not in the mood for small talk.

"get out of my f***king face... [and] stop asking me how it’s going," shouted the musician.