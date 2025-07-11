Justin Bieber surprise drops seventh album "Swag" just hours after teaser!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber released his seventh album "Swag" on Friday, just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Comprising of 21 tracks totaling 54 minutes, the project marks the return of the 31-year-old singer more than three years after his last single, "Honest," a duet with Don Toliver.

His previous album, "Justice," was released in 2021.

Bieber has collaborated with rappers Gunna, Lil B, and Cash Cobain, among others, on this seventh album.

He posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday showing the tracklist for "Swag" on a large screen in Times Square in New York City.

Posters also appeared this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where media said Bieber finalized the album in April.

Bieber's comeback follows a period marked by the singer's withdrawal from the media.

His fans, known as the "Beliebers," had been hoping for a new album for several months.

In 2022, Bieber was forced to cancel the remainder of his world tour – 82 of 131 scheduled concerts – after revealing he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that partially paralyzed his face.