Was Justin Bieber forced to cancel his Justice world tour?
Los Angeles, California - Earlier this week, Justin Bieber's Justice world tour came to an abrupt end and was seemingly cancelled, after being postponed several times. Now, sources say it was a dire situation and the singer feels "horrible."
Beliebers had held out hope that the star's tour would resume, as postponements for his world tour came and went.
The musician suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, "a virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," the 29-year-old has explained.
Yet the fans' dreams of seeing him live came crashing down when ticket sales platforms AXS and Ticketmaster announced upcoming Bieber shows through 2024 had been cancelled.
The artist has not yet commented on the news himself, but an insider spilled about his condition and told the Daily Mail it was by no means the pop star's decision to cancel the concerts.
Quite the opposite - he was forced to do it.
Why did Justin Bieber cancel his tour?
The inside source told the outlet Bieber was "forced" by his team of doctors and close circle to cancel his tour amid his health battle.
"Justin is fragile and has been worn thin lately. He was told that this needed to happen and he was left with no other choice," they said.
His friends and family, including wife Hailey Bieber, also allegedly expressed their concerns and were "worried."
"He knows that if he did not cancel the remaining tour dates, it could have a horrible impact on his overall health," the source added. "If he does not have his health, he has nothing."
"He feels horrible about it."
Cover photo: Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP