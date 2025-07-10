Justin Bieber drops major tease for new album with massive billboard!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has seemingly confirmed his next album and hinted at the project's name on a swagged-out billboard!

Justin Bieber sneakily unveiled his alleged new album cover after weeks of teasing new music. © Collage: Sreenshots/instagram/@lilbieber

On Thursday, images of a large billboard featuring the Peaches artist began circulating social media, and the design all but confirmed that the Biebz is back.

The black-and-white poster featured Justin on a sofa, shirtless and proudly flaunting his tattooed chest and arms, as he held his son, Jack Blues, above his head.

On the left side, read the word "SWAG" with an accompanying Parental Advisory warning at the bottom right corner.

An image of the Billboard was also shared by the two-time Grammy-winner on his Instagram story.

Ever since the billboard went viral, the Beliebers have been buzzing with joy at the anticipation of Justin's musical return.

One user tweeted, "He is back oh my god!," while another wrote, "BIZZLE IS BACK."