Justin Bieber drops major tease for new album with massive billboard!

Justin Bieber has given his biggest tease yet for new music with a billboard ad seemingly confirming his next album's cover and title.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has seemingly confirmed his next album and hinted at the project's name on a swagged-out billboard!

Justin Bieber sneakily unveiled his alleged new album cover after weeks of teasing new music.
Justin Bieber sneakily unveiled his alleged new album cover after weeks of teasing new music.  © Collage: Sreenshots/instagram/@lilbieber

On Thursday, images of a large billboard featuring the Peaches artist began circulating social media, and the design all but confirmed that the Biebz is back.

The black-and-white poster featured Justin on a sofa, shirtless and proudly flaunting his tattooed chest and arms, as he held his son, Jack Blues, above his head.

On the left side, read the word "SWAG" with an accompanying Parental Advisory warning at the bottom right corner.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk trolls Trump and dumps MAGA friends over closing of Epstein case
Elon Musk Elon Musk trolls Trump and dumps MAGA friends over closing of Epstein case
Chappell Roan drops major hint about long-awaited release of The Subway!
Chappell Roan Chappell Roan drops major hint about long-awaited release of The Subway!

An image of the Billboard was also shared by the two-time Grammy-winner on his Instagram story.

Ever since the billboard went viral, the Beliebers have been buzzing with joy at the anticipation of Justin's musical return.

One user tweeted, "He is back oh my god!," while another wrote, "BIZZLE IS BACK."

The Yummy singer has been teasing new music since the beginning of this year and just recently shared an image of himself in the studio with his baby boy. Thankfully, it looks like we may get that new album sooner than expected!

Cover photo: Collage: Sreenshots/instagram/@lilbieber

More on Justin Bieber: