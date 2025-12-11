Did Kanye West skip son Saint's 10th birthday for Bianca Censori's new performance art piece?
Seoul, South Korea - Kanye West supported his wifey Bianca Censori overseas amid reports that they skipped out on his son Saint's birthday!
Bianca and Ye were seen in Seoul while his 10-year-old son celebrated his birthday in NYC with his mom, Kim Kardashian.
Viral images showed the controversial rapper and his wife decked out in fashionable outfits, with Kanye rocking an all-black suit and boots while Bianca sported a skintight latex burgundy bodysuit.
The 30-year-old model launched a seven-part performative art project, BIO POP (THE ORIGIN), which blends fashion, jewelry, and furniture with uncanny doubles of herself as living sculptures.
Back in the states, the Kardashians star was captured with the pre-teen at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.
Kim honored her son's big milestone with a touching Instagram tribute where she praised his "kindness," adding, "I can’t wait to look back in another 10 years. I love you beyond."
Kim and Ye have been at odds as the rapper isn't okay with their daughter North's controversial new style – will his absence from Saint's bday cause a larger rift between the co-parents?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire