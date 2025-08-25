Kim Kardashian pulls off epic surprise on Saint and Chicago West: "Cabo forever!"

Cabo forever! Kim Kardashian surprised her kids Saint and Chicago West with a trip to Mexico with their friends – plus Khloé Kardashian's kids, True and Tatum!

By Elyse Johnson

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Kim Kardashian's latest trip included a private jet, mocktails, and quality time with the kids!

Kim Kardashian's latest trip included a private jet, mocktails, and quality time with the kids!
Kim Kardashian's latest trip included a private jet, mocktails, and quality time with the kids!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, the 44-year-old SKIMS mogul dropped a look at her lavish getaway, where she jetted off to the island with her kids Saint (9), Chicago West (7), and their friends.

The dump's feature image showed Kim snuggling with her oldest son, who sported a pink mohawk, while more photos revealed that Khloé Kardashian's kids True (7) and Tatum (3) were also present for the vacay.

The kids enjoyed a water slide, camel rides, an arcade, lavish snacks, and what appeared to be mocktails. They even managed to see a sea turtle up close!

Noah Cyrus reveals the powerful lessons she's learned from Miley
Miley Cyrus Noah Cyrus reveals the powerful lessons she's learned from Miley
Elon Musk: Elon Musk's SpaceX megarocket faces crucial flight test after alarming failures
Elon Musk Elon Musk's SpaceX megarocket faces crucial flight test after alarming failures

She captioned the post, "Cabo forever!" while her followers praised Kim for creating such iconic memories for her kids, who she shares with her ex husband Kanye West.

Despite the exes' rocky co-parenting situation, it would seem that the two have since managed to put the children first!

Even step-mom Bianca Censori has helped make their extended family work as she was previously spotted bonding with Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: