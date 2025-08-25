Kim Kardashian pulls off epic surprise on Saint and Chicago West: "Cabo forever!"

Kim Kardashian's latest trip included a private jet, mocktails, and quality time with the kids! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, the 44-year-old SKIMS mogul dropped a look at her lavish getaway, where she jetted off to the island with her kids Saint (9), Chicago West (7), and their friends.

The dump's feature image showed Kim snuggling with her oldest son, who sported a pink mohawk, while more photos revealed that Khloé Kardashian's kids True (7) and Tatum (3) were also present for the vacay.

The kids enjoyed a water slide, camel rides, an arcade, lavish snacks, and what appeared to be mocktails. They even managed to see a sea turtle up close!

She captioned the post, "Cabo forever!" while her followers praised Kim for creating such iconic memories for her kids, who she shares with her ex husband Kanye West.

