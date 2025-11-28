Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West's outbursts made her feel like "snapping"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got candid about the truth behind her calm public response to her ex Kanye West 's latest controversies.

Kim Kardashian (l.) admitted Kanye West's public outbursts had made her "feel like snapping," but kept a calm demeanor for the sake of their kids. © Collage: Bertrand GUAY / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old spoke with Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of her older sister Kourtney, about her former husband's erratic behavior.

"By the way, I'm sorry about all that you're going through. It looks stressful," Scott said.

"I mean, I see some of the stuff, and it's like, f**k."

Kim admitted that it had been hard, and went on to explain in her confessional that it's "better" for her not to engage, despite the 48-year-old's shocking statements repeatedly making headlines.

The SKIMS mogul also set the record straight about where Ye stands with their four kids, saying that he "never once called."

Around the time of the episode's filming, Kanye had claimed on social media, "I don't see my kids, I need to raise to [sic] them, I'm a good dad, I'm a great father."

Kim said in her confessional that she always wanted her kids to have a "healthy" relationship with their dad, but admitted it was "frustrating" that her parenting was being called into question as a result of Ye's online rants.

"Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't," she said.