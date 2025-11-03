Bianca Censori returns to Instagram with subtle dig at Kim Kardashian!

Bianca Censori (l.) returned to Instagram with racy images that fans are comparing to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@biancacensori & @kimkardashian

Amid recent allegations that Kanye West and his wife are planning "revenge" against his ex, Bianca seemingly put the pan in motion with her new IG snaps.

After a three-month hiatus, Bianca returned over the weekend with a series of posts that saw her modeling bras, undergarments, and leggings in various color schemes.

While some users praised the racy content, others couldn't help but compare her aesthetic to that of Kim and her shapewear brand.

Previous reports suggested that the 30-year-old is launching her own titular brand that will "rival" The Kardashians star's SKIMS – which Kim is allegedly "furious" about!

An insider tattled to Radar Online, "Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."