Bianca Censori returns to Instagram with subtle dig at Kim Kardashian!
Los Angeles, California - Bianca Censori made a not-so-subtle return to Instagram by seemingly copying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line!
Amid recent allegations that Kanye West and his wife are planning "revenge" against his ex, Bianca seemingly put the pan in motion with her new IG snaps.
After a three-month hiatus, Bianca returned over the weekend with a series of posts that saw her modeling bras, undergarments, and leggings in various color schemes.
While some users praised the racy content, others couldn't help but compare her aesthetic to that of Kim and her shapewear brand.
Previous reports suggested that the 30-year-old is launching her own titular brand that will "rival" The Kardashians star's SKIMS – which Kim is allegedly "furious" about!
An insider tattled to Radar Online, "Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."
Kim and Bianca have been pitted against each other since Ye married the architect in 2022, but it would seem that their alleged rivalry could really heat up if Bianca goes through with the launch her own brand!
