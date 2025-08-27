Is Kanye West paying wife Bianca Censori to rock X-rated looks?

Bianca Censori ain't a gold digger, but she messing with a broke man! Insiders claim that Kanye West is paying his wifey for her risqué fits.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is hardly shy about baring her body, but is the rapper rewarding her NSFW looks?

Kanye West is reportedly paying Bianca Censori (r.) to bare all of her goodies in her NSFW 'fits.
An insider tattled to RadarOnline that the All Falls Down artist pays the 30-year-old "handsomely" every time she "fulfills" his X-rated desires!

Allegedly, Censori is awarded up to "$250,000 per spectacle," and she has been reportedly "saving every dime."

The Australia native became a hot topic for her barely-there 'fits on trips, awards shows, and even casual outings.

Recently, the Yeezy designer surprised fans when she was spotted fully clothed during a date with Ye in Los Angeles.

Still, the source shared that the musician supposedly promised her to make her a "global fashion icon" and that Censori was hopeful because Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, became a "Vogue cover girl" after they tied the knot.

The tipster added, "She's made it clear that if he can't back up his words with action, she's out." Despite those previous divorce rumors, the Wests are still going strong – but will Ye put his money where his mouth is?

