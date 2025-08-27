Is Kanye West paying wife Bianca Censori to rock X-rated looks?
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is hardly shy about baring her body, but is the rapper rewarding her NSFW looks?
An insider tattled to RadarOnline that the All Falls Down artist pays the 30-year-old "handsomely" every time she "fulfills" his X-rated desires!
Allegedly, Censori is awarded up to "$250,000 per spectacle," and she has been reportedly "saving every dime."
The Australia native became a hot topic for her barely-there 'fits on trips, awards shows, and even casual outings.
Recently, the Yeezy designer surprised fans when she was spotted fully clothed during a date with Ye in Los Angeles.
Still, the source shared that the musician supposedly promised her to make her a "global fashion icon" and that Censori was hopeful because Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, became a "Vogue cover girl" after they tied the knot.
The tipster added, "She's made it clear that if he can't back up his words with action, she's out." Despite those previous divorce rumors, the Wests are still going strong – but will Ye put his money where his mouth is?
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire