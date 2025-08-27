Is Kanye West paying wife Bianca Censori to rock X-rated looks?

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori, is hardly shy about baring her body, but is the rapper rewarding her NSFW looks ?

Kanye West is reportedly paying Bianca Censori (r.) to bare all of her goodies in her NSFW 'fits. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

An insider tattled to RadarOnline that the All Falls Down artist pays the 30-year-old "handsomely" every time she "fulfills" his X-rated desires!

Allegedly, Censori is awarded up to "$250,000 per spectacle," and she has been reportedly "saving every dime."

The Australia native became a hot topic for her barely-there 'fits on trips, awards shows, and even casual outings.

Recently, the Yeezy designer surprised fans when she was spotted fully clothed during a date with Ye in Los Angeles.

Still, the source shared that the musician supposedly promised her to make her a "global fashion icon" and that Censori was hopeful because Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, became a "Vogue cover girl" after they tied the knot.