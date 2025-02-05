Kanye West dropped from major gigs as Bianca Censori's nudity sparks consqeuences
Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West and wife Bianca Censori made quite the impression at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but the model's red carpet nudity may have had some tough consequences for the rapper.
As the Daily Mail reports, Ye was due to perform twice in Tokyo, Japan, in May, but he can now apparently kiss that goodbye.
Investors are said to have backed out following the 30-year-old's Grammys look, which consisted of an entirely sheer minidress that left nothing to the imagination.
"Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights, and the MeToo movement is really strong here," a source explained.
"What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."
Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of Sunday's Grammy Awards, confirmed to People that the ceremony does have an "artistic black-tie" dress code for guests, but added, "in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."
West has expressed no regrets about the stunt and praised Censori as his "muse," but the appearance has amplified concerns that the musician is forcing her to wear such provocative looks.
Body language expert decodes Kanye and Bianca's dynamic
A body language expert claims to have observed that the rapper even views his wife as a kind of trophy.
"Kanye seems to view a near naked Bianca as his professional achievement, standing watching and muttering to her as she unveils as though this is his award-worthy success," the professional told the Mirror.
Censori seemed "less confident and more fearful" when she dropped her fur coat to reveal the NSFW look, and at one point, West "gazed down at her as though she were a doll he'd brought along."
The Australian's family reportedly feels the same way about her attire – or lack thereof – when out with Ye, with insiders saying in 2024 that her parents "do not recognize her" and are extremely concerned.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP