Kanye West dropped from major gigs as Bianca Censori's nudity sparks consqeuences

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West and wife Bianca Censori made quite the impression at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but the model's red carpet nudity may have had some tough consequences for the rapper.

As the Daily Mail reports, Ye was due to perform twice in Tokyo, Japan, in May, but he can now apparently kiss that goodbye.

Investors are said to have backed out following the 30-year-old's Grammys look, which consisted of an entirely sheer minidress that left nothing to the imagination.

"Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights, and the MeToo movement is really strong here," a source explained.

"What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of Sunday's Grammy Awards, confirmed to People that the ceremony does have an "artistic black-tie" dress code for guests, but added, "in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."

West has expressed no regrets about the stunt and praised Censori as his "muse," but the appearance has amplified concerns that the musician is forcing her to wear such provocative looks.