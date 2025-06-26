Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom call it quits in bombshell split!

Los Angeles, California - After nearly a decade together, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom have reportedly called it quits.

Singer Katy Perry (l.) and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, have called it quits after nearly a decade together, according to multiple reports. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

People confirmed the split on Thursday, two days after TMZ claimed that Orlando was heading to the star-studded Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as a single man.

Katy first began dating the 48-year-old actor in 2016, and the two got engaged three years later.

They never tied the knot, but the lovebirds welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in 2020.

According to Us Weekly, their breakup is "amicable" so far, with an insider adding, "Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Sources also shared that the split was "a long time coming," noting that their relationship had been "tense" amid the 40-year-old pop star's ongoing world tour.

The two have been living apart as Katy continues her concert series, with an insider revealing earlier this month that they had "grown apart and aren't living the same lives anymore."