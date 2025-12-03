Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau heats up with PDA-filled Tokyo trip

Tokyo, Japan - Katy Perry displayed some subtle PDA with Justin Trudeau during their recent sighting in Tokyo!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's (l.) romance has gone international – Tokyo to be exact! © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fireworks are still going off between the pop singer and the former Canadian prime minister, per their latest sighting overseas.

The lovebirds were captured holding hands as they walked through Tokyo's tourist area, Asakusa, on Monday, per the Daily Mail.

The 41-year-old musician reportedly did some sightseeing with Justin before grabbing dinner together at the Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex, where they also got to watch some traditional sumo wrestling matches.

Katy sported a face mask, brown leather jacket, beige cargo pants, and a matching cap for the outing, while the 53-year-old politician opted for a black jacket and jeans.

The Dark Horse artist is currently on her Lifetimes tour, which is set to end in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

Justin, who is clearly a huge fan of Katy's music, will likely pay a visit to her shows while in Tokyo, as she'll perform in the city on Wednesday night.