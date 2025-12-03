Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau heats up with PDA-filled Tokyo trip
Tokyo, Japan - Katy Perry displayed some subtle PDA with Justin Trudeau during their recent sighting in Tokyo!
Fireworks are still going off between the pop singer and the former Canadian prime minister, per their latest sighting overseas.
The lovebirds were captured holding hands as they walked through Tokyo's tourist area, Asakusa, on Monday, per the Daily Mail.
The 41-year-old musician reportedly did some sightseeing with Justin before grabbing dinner together at the Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex, where they also got to watch some traditional sumo wrestling matches.
Katy sported a face mask, brown leather jacket, beige cargo pants, and a matching cap for the outing, while the 53-year-old politician opted for a black jacket and jeans.
The Dark Horse artist is currently on her Lifetimes tour, which is set to end in Abu Dhabi on December 7.
Justin, who is clearly a huge fan of Katy's music, will likely pay a visit to her shows while in Tokyo, as she'll perform in the city on Wednesday night.
It was previously reported that Katy and Justin planned on spending the holidays together once her tour wraps up – will they get to smooch under the mistletoe next?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP