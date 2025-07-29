Is Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split?

Montreal, Canada - Katy Perry is showing recent ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom a thing or two about getting her groove back. Is The Matrix glitching, or did she actually just move on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ?!

Is The Matrix glitching, or did Katy Perry (r.) actually just move on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?! © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & GLEB GARANICH / POOL / AFP

Did Katy Perry basically just tell Orlando, "I see your Sydney Sweeney and raise you a Prime Minister" – because that's borderline iconic!

This seemingly random pairing was caught looking smitten on a fancy dinner date at Le Violon in Montreal on Monday, per TMZ.

The 40-year-old singer and the 53-year-old politician can be seen in photos cozily chatting, and an eyewitness told the outlet that they were being monitored by security guards as they dined on several courses and cocktails.

One of them even got lobster! That's date food if we've ever seen it. Are fireworks in the air for these two?

TMZ added that Katy and the former PM talked to the chef and then went to the kitchen after they had finished to thank the staff.

Katy is performing in Canada right now for her Lifetimes Tour, and the star has been having a rough time of it.