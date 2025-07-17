Katy Perry tries not to cry during breakup song after Orlando Bloom split

Inglewood, California - Katy Perry got candid with fans at her Lifetimes Tour after they voted for her to sing an emotional song shortly after her split from Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry (r.) nearly broke down singing a fan-picked song just weeks after her split from Orlando Bloom. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During her Lifetimes Tour stop at the Kia Forum on Tuesday, the pop icon let her fans choose the next track, as she often does at shows.

But when they picked her emotional ballad Not Like the Movies, Katy couldn't help but call out the timing.

"You're gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?" the 40-year-old asked the crowd, evidently referencing her recent split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, per Page Six.

"OK, we'll do it! Because you voted for it... I'm gonna try not to cry. Don't worry. I won't cry."

The Grammy-nominated singer, who shares a four-year-old daughter with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, revealed the song actually dates back to her 2011 divorce from comedian Russell Brand.

Fans also voted for The One That Got Away, which prompted Katy to joke she'd "try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period."