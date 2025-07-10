Orlando Bloom sparks Katy Perry reunion rumors with cozy family photo!
Amalfi, Italy - Just days after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their separation public, the two were spotted seeming quite amicable while together on a yacht.
Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show the two of them paying a visit to Jeff Bezos and his newlywed wife Lauren Sánchez on their honeymoon.
The pictures were taken on the billionaire's luxury ship off the Amalfi Coast on the Mediterranean.
On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor raised some eyebrows by posting a few snapshots from his recent adventures – including one particularly cozy snap with Katy and their blended family.
The photo shows Orlando carrying their daughter, Daisy Dove, on his shoulders as the four-year-old reaches down towards the singer.
On the actor's right is his 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
The photo doesn't exactly scream heartbreak, so is it possible these two are giving it another shot?
Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together already?
Only Katy and Orlando themselves can answer that at the moment, but what speaks against it is that a representative of the pair had already stated in an official statement on their split that they would continue to be seen together in the future, for the sake of their little daughter.
So, it seems this may be more of a loving family vacation rather than a romantic getaway.
The A-listers first crossed paths at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.
After three years of an on-and-off romance, Orlando popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019, and the two welcomed daughter Daisy the following year.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@orlandobloom