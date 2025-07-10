Orlando Bloom sparks Katy Perry reunion rumors with cozy family photo!

Amalfi, Italy - Just days after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their separation public, the two were spotted seeming quite amicable while together on a yacht.

The fans of Katy Perry (l.) and Orlando Bloom probably didn't expect to see a picture like this so soon after their breakup! © Screenshot/Instagram/@orlandobloom

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show the two of them paying a visit to Jeff Bezos and his newlywed wife Lauren Sánchez on their honeymoon.

The pictures were taken on the billionaire's luxury ship off the Amalfi Coast on the Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor raised some eyebrows by posting a few snapshots from his recent adventures – including one particularly cozy snap with Katy and their blended family.

The photo shows Orlando carrying their daughter, Daisy Dove, on his shoulders as the four-year-old reaches down towards the singer.

On the actor's right is his 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The photo doesn't exactly scream heartbreak, so is it possible these two are giving it another shot?