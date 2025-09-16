Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together again?

New York, New York - Model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker may be reigniting their romance, as they were seen leaving the same New York City hotel on Sunday!

Fans are buzzing about a possible reunion between Kendall Jenner (r.) and Devin Booker after the pair were spotted leaving the same hotel in New York City! © Collage: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Fans are speculating that Kendall and Devin may be back together again after the couple was seen out in New York City over the weekend.

The reality star was headed to a New York Fashion Week event in a chic black-and-white ensemble, complete with a matching clutch and heels, per People.

On the other hand, Devin kept it casual in an all-white outfit paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses as he carried bags toward a waiting black SUV.

After dating for two years, Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player quietly split in November 2022.

At the time, a source revealed, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," adding that both decided to focus on their demanding careers.

But in 2024, insiders revealed that Kendall and Devin were "slowly navigating a restart" to their on-and-off again romance, and in February of this year, the two were seen grabbing a bite together in Aspen, Colorado.