Has Kendall Jenner quietly ended her romance with Bad Bunny?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner 's love life just took an interesting turn as reports allege that she's ended things with Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner (r.) has allegedly ended things with Bad Bunny (l.) after she was spotted hanging out with her ex, Devin Booker. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

After the 28-year-old supermodel was caught with her ex, Devin Booker, rumors are flying that Kenny's back on the market!

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the newly blonde reality star is currently single and "wants to stay single for now."

They explained that Kendall "isn't ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era."

As for where the 818 Tequila mogul and Latin rapper, whom she reunited with in May, stand, the source says that the pair remain on good terms.

"They're still friendly but have taken a step back and aren't dating," the tipster explained, adding that Kendall and Bunny "were more serious after their short break, but it ultimately didn't work out long term."