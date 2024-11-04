Kendall and Kylie Jenner show fans what dreams are made of with Lizzie McGuire Halloween costumes!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall and Kylie Jenner tapped into some early-aughts nostalgia with their joint Lizzie McGuire-inspired Halloween costumes.

Kendall (c.) and Kylie Jenner tapped into some early-aughts nostalgia with their joint Halloween costumes inspired by The Lizzie McGuire Movie. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyliejenner

This is what dreams are made of!

The sisters debuted their 'fits on Thursday, with Kendall playing Lizzie and Kylie starring as her look-alike counterpart, Isabella, from the 2003 movie.

In a viral TikTok, the reality stars recreated the iconic ending scene, where the pair sing This Is What Dreams Are Made Of.

But that wasn't all, as Kylie also treated fans to a clip of herself and the 28-year-old model showing off their looks to a sound featuring Mean Girls' famous explanation of Halloween in "girl world."

The Disney Channel looks weren't either Jenner's only costume this year, of course, as Kylie made waves earlier in the week with homages to Jane Fonda in Barbarella and Demi Moore in Striptease.

As for Kendall, the 818 Tequila mogul teamed up with longtime BFF Hailey Bieber to dress up as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their reality show The Simple Life – also from the early 2000s.