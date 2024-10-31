Hailey Bieber celebrates Halloween with her baby plus matching costumes with BFF Kendall Jenner!
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber just shared some sweet pictures and videos on social media to celebrate Halloween with her new baby boy and BFF Kendall Jenner!
The Rhode founder posted another sneak peek of Jack Blues Bieber, who she welcomed to the world with her husband Justin Bieber in August.
An Instagram Story post shows Jack in a baby carrier with an "I VOTED" sticker stuck to one of the feet of his magenta-colored onesie.
The post's caption reads, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote."
Hailey also shared additional election-day resources in some other posts from her Story, several of which mention one of the biggest talking points on the ballot – abortion rights.
Simply fabulous! Hailey Bieber celebrates Halloween with bestie Kendall Jenner
The new mama isn't too busy to have fun with her friends on Halloween, though!
Fans are freaking out over the viral TikTok video of Hailey and her longtime bestie Kendall Jenner dressed as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from their infamous reality show The Simple Life.
Paris Hilton herself commented on the vid, writing, "Icons recognize icons."
She also reposted it to her Insta Story with the caption, "Iconic."
Nicole Richie wasn't far behind, reposting Hailey's video to her own Insta Story with the caption, "I am obsessed."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber & Screenshot/TikTok/@haileybieber