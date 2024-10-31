Hailey Bieber celebrates Halloween with her baby plus matching costumes with BFF Kendall Jenner!

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Biebe r just shared some sweet pictures and videos on social media to celebrate Halloween with her new baby boy and BFF Kendall Jenner !

Hailey Bieber posted another sneak peek of Jack Blues Bieber, who she welcomed to the world with her husband Justin Bieber in August. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

The Rhode founder posted another sneak peek of Jack Blues Bieber, who she welcomed to the world with her husband Justin Bieber in August.

An Instagram Story post shows Jack in a baby carrier with an "I VOTED" sticker stuck to one of the feet of his magenta-colored onesie.

The post's caption reads, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote."

Hailey also shared additional election-day resources in some other posts from her Story, several of which mention one of the biggest talking points on the ballot – abortion rights.