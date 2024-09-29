Kendall Jenner proves blondes have more fun in footage from Paris Fashion Week!

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner proved that Paris is always a good idea with her latest footage from Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel gave her nearly 300 million Instagram followers a backstage pass to PFW in between her runway sets and business-savvy street style.

Kendall's Instagram dump, shared on Friday, first featured a clip of the 818 Tequila founder backstage at the Schiaparelli show, flaunting her runway look.

The model's slim figure was highlighted in a white, structured corset that dramatically emphasized her waist and bust, plus low-waisted dark jeans.

Kendall's jeans featured an "S" logo embroidered on the back pockets, while her newly dyed blonde hair was styled in a slicked-back bun to highlight her gold hoop earrings.



More footage from the carousel of pics showed The Kardashians star posing with fellow models, along with solo shots of Kendall strutting down the runway while holding a brown shoulder bag.