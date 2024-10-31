Kylie Jenner transforms into iconic '60s character for Halloween!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner kicked off Halloween '24 by channeling her inner Jane Fonda!

Kylie Jenner looks pretty pretty as Jane Fonda's Barbarella from the 1968 movie for Halloween. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old beauty mogul got into spooky season early with her stunning costume that pays homage to an iconic '60s film and Ms. Fonda.

On Wednesday, Kylie dropped multiple looks at her transformation into Barbarella from the 1968 film via Instagram.

After teasing her look by sharing a vintage snap of Fonda on her Instagram story, the Khy founder proceeded to reveal her costumes on her feed.

The first look featured Kylie in a cropped metal top, shredded white bodystocking, and red thong while her signature brunette hair was swapped out for a blonde 'do with soft curls and bangs.

Her second fit consisted of a black-and-white fur dress plus a large tail and silver boots.

Kylie's last getup was another Barbarella design worn by the Monster-In-Law star, which was a silver bra under a black, mesh body suit and matching bottoms.