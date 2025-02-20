Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially back on?

Los Angeles, California - What's the tea on Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker after they were spotted together in Aspen ?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (l.) are said to be back on after their sighting in Aspen. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

An insider has confirmed to Us Weekly that Kenny and Devin are indeed back on!

The source shared that Kendall and Devin are "very much together," adding that the supermodel "thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now."

The tattler said that the couple was recently in NYC for a friend's dinner party, where they were "making out and being very affectionate."

But don't expect too much tea on their rekindled romance, as the insider noted that "Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private. But they are very touchy-feely when they're with friends."

The Kardashians star last split from the NBA player in 2022 after a two-year on-and-off romance, and she went on to date rapper Bad Bunny until their breakup in December 2023.