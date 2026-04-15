Khloé Kardashian regrets being in Lamar Odom doc after his brutal diss: "I feel so dumb"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian called out her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, after he claimed in a bombshell documentary that he married her for fame.
On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the 41-year-old dished on her appearance in the recent Netflix doc about her ex's near-fatal overdose in 2015.
Khloé clarified that Lamar's team had asked her to participate, and once it debuted, she was shocked to hear what he had to say about their marriage.
"You're asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame?" she said.
"That's some f**ked up s**t. I feel so dumb."
The Good American mogul also revealed that she was not paid for her time and had no further involvement in the project beyond the interviews.
She said she waited several months to agree to appear and only did so under the impression that it would be a "positive" outlet for Lamar.
But now, Khloé admitted that she's "beyond done" with the former NBA star.
Khloé slams Lamar for his comments on their relationship
While promoting the project, Lamar seemingly took some swipes at Khloé and appeared to "discredit" her extensive efforts to help him after his overdose.
In one recent interview, the 46-year-old brushed off comments from the Today show hosts about Khloé helping to "save" his life and taking care of him, insisting instead that God was the one truly responsible.
"God took care of me the most. What I came back from is like a medical miracle," he said.
He further accused Khloé of lying when she claimed in the doc that his father wanted to take him off of life support after the overdose, but she refused.
"You're not now gonna s**t on me and play in my face because you don't like the reaction and the response from the public," she argued in the podcast.
Khloé and Lamar reunited on The Kardashians last year, where the two reflected on their relationship after nearly a decade apart.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian