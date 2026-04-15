Khloé Kardashian regrets being in Lamar Odom doc after his brutal diss: "I feel so dumb"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian called out her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, after he claimed in a bombshell documentary that he married her for fame.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) said she was "beyond done" with ex Lamar Odom after his comments in a new documentary about his near-fatal overdose. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the 41-year-old dished on her appearance in the recent Netflix doc about her ex's near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Khloé clarified that Lamar's team had asked her to participate, and once it debuted, she was shocked to hear what he had to say about their marriage.

"You're asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame?" she said.

"That's some f**ked up s**t. I feel so dumb."

The Good American mogul also revealed that she was not paid for her time and had no further involvement in the project beyond the interviews.

She said she waited several months to agree to appear and only did so under the impression that it would be a "positive" outlet for Lamar.

But now, Khloé admitted that she's "beyond done" with the former NBA star.