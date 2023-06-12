Khloé Kardashian swapped her son's last name after his birth!
Los Angeles, California - What's in a name? Khloé Kardashian has apparently made a drastic change to her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's moniker!
A Kardashian no more!
According to TMZ, when the 38-year-old's son made his earthside debut, he entered the world as a Kardashian - not a Thompson!
KoKo apparently had a change of heart, per sources who told the outlet that the reality star has since decided to give the 10-month-old his dad's last name.
Sources also spilled to the outlet that Tatum wasn't his first name either.
Reportedly, the newborn was listed as "Baby" until KoKo eventually came up with the moniker Tatum.
The insiders didn't confirm why Khloé made the change, but it seems quite obvious as to why she gave son wasn't dubbed a Thompson initially, given Tristan's repeated infidelity.
Khloé Kardashian dishes on struggle to bond with baby Tatum
The Kardashians star has been very open about her struggles bonding with her youngest child in the wake of Tristan's explosive paternity scandal.
For those who missed the drama, KoKo and the NBA star split after Tristan tried to hide his secret son with Maralee Nichols.
The reality star and her unfaithful ex welcomed their baby via surrogacy months after the scandal broke.
In the third season of the Hulu series, Khloé explained the difference in connecting with Tatum as compared to when she had her daughter True and the "guilt" she feels as a result.
"But with him, it's taken me, like, months," she said, adding, "I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."
Given the intense backlash she faced amid the scandal and the persistent reconciliation rumors, it's easy to why Khloé's had a hard time as of late.
