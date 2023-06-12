Khloé Kardashian swapped her son's last name after his birth!

Los Angeles, California - What's in a name? Khloé Kardashian has apparently made a drastic change to her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's moniker!

Khloé Kardashian has changed her son Tatum's last name from Kardashian to Thompson. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

A Kardashian no more!

According to TMZ, when the 38-year-old's son made his earthside debut, he entered the world as a Kardashian - not a Thompson!

KoKo apparently had a change of heart, per sources who told the outlet that the reality star has since decided to give the 10-month-old his dad's last name.

Sources also spilled to the outlet that Tatum wasn't his first name either.

Reportedly, the newborn was listed as "Baby" until KoKo eventually came up with the moniker Tatum.

The insiders didn't confirm why Khloé made the change, but it seems quite obvious as to why she gave son wasn't dubbed a Thompson initially, given Tristan's repeated infidelity.