Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby's name has been revealed!
Los Angeles, California - The secrecy surrounding the name of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy may finally be over!
The 38-year-old Good American owner has been tight-lipped about her son's name since his birth last August.
Yet a new report from The US Sun posted on Thursday suggests that Khloé and Tristan have reportedly named their son Tatum Robert.
"There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum," an unnamed source said. "Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, Rob Kardashian."
The Kardashian star's late father, Robert, who infamously represented O.J. Simpson, passed away from cancer in 2003.
The name "Tatum" makes sense since the youngest Kardashian sister gave her daughter a "T" moniker as well, and her family is famously known for their matching "K" initials.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson keep "T" name tradition
Khloé and Tristan's first child, daughter True, was born in 2018.
The source also noted that momager, Kris Jenner, was reportedly "keen" on the on-and-off again pair's name choice, but it took KoKo "a little while to settle on it."
"Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme," the insider said.
Khloé did tease that her son's name will be revealed when The Kardashians season 3 debuts this month, so we shall see if this is truly his name!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian