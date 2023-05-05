Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby's name has been revealed!

Los Angeles, California - The secrecy surrounding the name of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy may finally be over!

Tatum Robert? Khloé Kardashian (r) and Tristan Thompson's son's name has reportedly been revealed! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Good American owner has been tight-lipped about her son's name since his birth last August.

Yet a new report from The US Sun posted on Thursday suggests that Khloé and Tristan have reportedly named their son Tatum Robert.

"There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum," an unnamed source said. "Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, Rob Kardashian."

The Kardashian star's late father, Robert, who infamously represented O.J. Simpson, passed away from cancer in 2003.

The name "Tatum" makes sense since the youngest Kardashian sister gave her daughter a "T" moniker as well, and her family is famously known for their matching "K" initials.