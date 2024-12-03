Khloé Kardashian doubles down on decision not to date: "I'm not lonely"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the joys of being single as she dished on her dating life in a new interview.
The reality star graced the cover of Bustle on Tuesday for a chat centered around her renewed sense of freedom after turning the big 4-0.
Khloé has been famously single since her final split from NBA star Tristan Thompson in 2021, and she doesn't plan on changing that anytime soon.
"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I've been single for about three years and love it," she said.
"I really, really do. But I'm not single and dating. I'm just single."
The Good American mogul said she doesn't want anything to "disrupt" the place she's at in her life and admitted that the prospect of dating in the digital age freaks her out a bit.
"I don't know if it's just me, but dating today is very scary," she said. "I'm not going to meet someone on social media. I'm not checking my DMs. I'm not!"
Khloé also addressed her family's reactions to her continued singledom as she alluded to her mom's concerns about the situation.
Khloé Kardashian says "now is not the time" for dating
KoKo explained that momager Kris Jenner often asks if she's "OK" as she attempts to broach the subject of her life without a partner.
"She probably thinks I'm going to die like this," Khloé explained. "But I honestly feel like right now is not the time."
The Kardashians star added that her two kids, True and Tatum Thompson, remain her top priority.
"My focus is my children, work, and me, and I'm so happy. I actually don't want to share my TV remote with someone. I love my time when I have it."
