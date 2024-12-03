Khloé Kardashian doubles down on decision not to date: "I'm not lonely"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on the joys of being single as she dished on her dating life in a new interview.

The reality star graced the cover of Bustle on Tuesday for a chat centered around her renewed sense of freedom after turning the big 4-0.

Khloé has been famously single since her final split from NBA star Tristan Thompson in 2021, and she doesn't plan on changing that anytime soon.

"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I've been single for about three years and love it," she said.

"I really, really do. But I'm not single and dating. I'm just single."

The Good American mogul said she doesn't want anything to "disrupt" the place she's at in her life and admitted that the prospect of dating in the digital age freaks her out a bit.

"I don't know if it's just me, but dating today is very scary," she said. "I'm not going to meet someone on social media. I'm not checking my DMs. I'm not!"

Khloé also addressed her family's reactions to her continued singledom as she alluded to her mom's concerns about the situation.