The Kardashians season six trailer teases Kim's new love plus Khloé's shocking reunion!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her family dropped several bombshells in the official trailer for The Kardashians season six!

Kim Kardashian spills the tea on her new romance in the official trailer for The Kardashians' sixth season. © Screenshot/YouTube/Hulu

The Hulu reality TV series released a jaw-dropping sneak peek at the return of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner plus their "momager" Kris Jenner.

First up, not only does The SKIMS owner confirm her mysterious new romance, but Kim also admits that she hasn't been completely honest about how serious things are.

The mom of four teases in her confessional, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

Kim further raises eyebrows as she's seen in the clip considering extending her mansion so her unknown beau can have extra closet space!