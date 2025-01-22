The Kardashians season six trailer teases Kim's new love plus Khloé's shocking reunion!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her family dropped several bombshells in the official trailer for The Kardashians season six!
The Hulu reality TV series released a jaw-dropping sneak peek at the return of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner plus their "momager" Kris Jenner.
First up, not only does The SKIMS owner confirm her mysterious new romance, but Kim also admits that she hasn't been completely honest about how serious things are.
The mom of four teases in her confessional, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."
Kim further raises eyebrows as she's seen in the clip considering extending her mansion so her unknown beau can have extra closet space!
Khloé Kardashian reunites with Lamar Odom in shocking trailer!
Elsewhere in the trailer, Khloé also shocked viewers with her unexpected reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom!
Towards the end of the teaser, The Good American owner tells Kim and Kris, "You guys are never going to believe who I met with."
The camera then pans to a man's foot stepping out of a car that is then revealed to be the ex-NBA player carrying a bouquet of roses.
"This is insane," Kim declares before KoKo further confesses, "Honestly, I think timing is everything."
Fans will have to tune into the new season to see where Khloé and Lamar's reunion will go when The Kardashians' sixth season premieres on Thursday, February 6 on Hulu!
