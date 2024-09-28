Is Kim Kardashian "demanding" an apology from Beyoncé over shady comments?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is reportedly heated over Beyoncé's comments on celebrity moms!
Per In Touch Weekly, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul is side-eyeing the Cowboy Carter hitmaker following Bey's latest GQ cover.
An insider dished that Kim was "already hot under the collar over Beyoncé and her shabby treatment," but the Grammy-winner's recent profile sent the reality star "over the edge."
The Texas Hold 'Em artist spoke with the outlet on how she keeps her personal life so private, adding, "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand."
The tipster noted that though Bey didn't name-drop Kimmy Cakes, The Kardashians star still felt sore over the interview!
Did Beyoncé throw shade at Kim Kardashian's parenting?
The source explained, "Even if Beyoncé didn't use her name, her shady comments were clearly directed towards Kim, which has got Kim seriously pissed off, especially because it implies that she's a bad mother."
Kim and Bey were on friendly terms for years until the Formation singer's husband, Jay-Z, had an infamous falling out with Kim's then-hubby Kanye West in 2016.
The AHS star was spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance run with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and their daughters – hinting that Kim and Bey had moved past the drama.
Or so we thought!
The insider noted that Kim is "actually kind of annoyed with herself for being so in awe of Beyoncé for so long," the source explains, especially because "pretty catty things" have been said. Is there a Kim vs. Bey feud brewing?
